Signet Jewelers (SIG) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 89.76

The average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) has been revised to 89.76 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of 80.58 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.82 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.08% from the latest reported closing price of 70.08 / share.

Signet Jewelers Declares $0.23 Dividend

On August 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 27, 2023 will receive the payment on November 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $70.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.53%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 25.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.60 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 53,938K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 8,721K shares representing 19.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,844K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 13.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,161K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,100K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 38.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,357K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 1,306K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 21.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

