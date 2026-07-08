Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Signet (SIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Signet is one of 187 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Signet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SIG has returned 0.7% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.3%. This shows that Signet is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Movado (MOV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 83.8%.

Over the past three months, Movado's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Signet is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, so SIG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Movado is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Signet and Movado. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.