Signet Jewelers (SIG) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Signet Jewelers said on March 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $75.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.78%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 25.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.49 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.48% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers is $87.21. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.48% from its latest reported closing price of $75.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Signet Jewelers is $7,874MM, an increase of 0.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.23%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 53,831K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 9,739K shares representing 21.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,919K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 25.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,427K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,844K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 22.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,341K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 13.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.