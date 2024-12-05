Signet Jewelers sees Q4 revenue $2.38B-$2.46B, consensus $2.45B

Sees Q4 same store sales flat to 3%. Sees Q4 adjusted operating income $397M-$427M and adjusted EBITDA $441M-$471M.
