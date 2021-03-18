Markets
Signet Jewelers Q4 Results Surpass View- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diamond jewelry retailer Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) reported net income of $245.7 million or $4.12 per share in the fourth quarter, higher than $178.8 million or $3.14 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings of $4.15 per share beat the average estimate of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $3.54 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased 1.5% year-over-year to $2.186 billion from $2.153 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.1 billion.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company sees revenue to be in the range of $1.42 billion - $1.46 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

For the full-year, revenue is expected in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. The consensus estimate is for $5.74 billion.

