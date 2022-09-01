Signet Jewelers Q2 Adj. Profit Declines, Same Store Sales Down 8.2%; Reaffirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) reported second quarter non-GAAP EPS of $2.68, down from $3.57, a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income was $193.2 million, down from $223.0 million, prior year.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased to $136.8 million from $216.0 million, last year. GAAP earnings per share was $2.58, down from $3.60.

Total sales were $1.8 billion, down 1.9% from last year. Same store sales were down 8.2%, for the quarter.

Signet reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 revenue and operating income guidance on a non-GAAP basis.

Signet's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.20 per share for the third quarter, payable November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 28, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of October 27, 2022.

