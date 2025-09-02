Signet Jewelers Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on September 2, 2025, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.signetjewelers.com/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (+1) 800 549 8228 (US) or (+1) 646 564 2877 (International), Conference ID 85359.

