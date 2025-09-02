Markets
Signet Jewelers Posts Narrower Loss In Q2; Raises FY26 Guidance

September 02, 2025 — 07:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers (SIG) posted a second quarter net loss to shareholders of $9.1 million compared to a loss of $101.5 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.22, compared to a loss per share of $2.28. The current quarter loss per share included $2.01 of non-cash impairment charges substantially related to the Digital brands and restructuring charges. Adjusted operating income was $85.4 million, compared to $68.6 million. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.61 compared to $1.25. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter sales were $1.5 billion, up 3.0% from a year ago. Same store sales were up 2.0%, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted EPS in a range of $8.04 to $9.57, revised from prior guidance range of $7.70 to $9.38. Total sales are now projected in a range of $6.67 to $6.82 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $6.57 to $6.80 billion.

Joan Hilson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, said: "Reflecting second quarter results, expectations for the third quarter, and current tariff landscape, we're raising our Fiscal 2026 guidance. This updated guidance also includes share repurchases to date and assumes a measured consumer environment."

Signet's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.32 per share for the third quarter, payable November 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 24, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of October 24, 2025.

Shares of Signet are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

