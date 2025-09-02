Signet Jewelers Posts Narrower Loss In Q2; Raises FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers (SIG) posted a second quarter net loss to shareholders of $9.1 million compared to a loss of $101.5 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.22, compared to a loss per share of $2.28. The current quarter loss per share included $2.01 of non-cash impairment charges substantially related to the Digital brands and restructuring charges. Adjusted operating income was $85.4 million, compared to $68.6 million. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.61 compared to $1.25. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter sales were $1.5 billion, up 3.0% from a year ago. Same store sales were up 2.0%, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted EPS in a range of $8.04 to $9.57, revised from prior guidance range of $7.70 to $9.38. Total sales are now projected in a range of $6.67 to $6.82 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $6.57 to $6.80 billion.

Joan Hilson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, said: "Reflecting second quarter results, expectations for the third quarter, and current tariff landscape, we're raising our Fiscal 2026 guidance. This updated guidance also includes share repurchases to date and assumes a measured consumer environment."

Signet's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.32 per share for the third quarter, payable November 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 24, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of October 24, 2025.

Shares of Signet are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.