Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Signet Jewelers's Debt?

As you can see below, Signet Jewelers had US$146.8m of debt at May 2021, down from US$1.36b a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$1.30b in cash, leading to a US$1.15b net cash position.

A Look At Signet Jewelers' Liabilities

NYSE:SIG Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Signet Jewelers had liabilities of US$1.90b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.31b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.30b and US$129.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.78b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$3.98b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Signet Jewelers' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Signet Jewelers also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Signet Jewelers grew its EBIT by 181% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Signet Jewelers can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Signet Jewelers has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Signet Jewelers actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although Signet Jewelers's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$1.15b. The cherry on top was that in converted 275% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$1.5b. So we don't think Signet Jewelers's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Signet Jewelers (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.