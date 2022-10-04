Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Signet Jewelers:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$780m ÷ (US$6.2b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Signet Jewelers has an ROCE of 18%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 18%. NYSE:SIG Return on Capital Employed October 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Signet Jewelers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Signet Jewelers here for free.

So How Is Signet Jewelers' ROCE Trending?

Signet Jewelers has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 21% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Signet Jewelers' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Signet Jewelers has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 2.8% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you'd like to know more about Signet Jewelers, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

While Signet Jewelers may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

