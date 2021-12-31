Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) delivers shareholders splendid 218% return over 1 year, surging 3.4% in the last week alone

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 217% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Signet Jewelers grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SIG Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Signet Jewelers' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Signet Jewelers shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 218% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Signet Jewelers you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Signet Jewelers is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

