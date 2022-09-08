Signet Jewelers Limited's (NYSE:SIG) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Signet Jewelers' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Signet Jewelers is:

23% = US$469m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Signet Jewelers' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Signet Jewelers has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. But before we got too excited, we checked the industry average and were disappointed to see that industry's ROE was much higher at 30%. That being the case, the significant five-year 28% net income growth reported by Signet Jewelers comes as a pleasant surprise. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So the high ROE levels also provide some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then performed a comparison between Signet Jewelers' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 32% in the same period.

NYSE:SIG Past Earnings Growth September 8th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SIG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SIG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Signet Jewelers Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Signet Jewelers' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 1.6%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 98% of its profits. So it looks like Signet Jewelers is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Signet Jewelers has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 12% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Signet Jewelers is speculated to rise to 31% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Signet Jewelers' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

