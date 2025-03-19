Signet Jewelers Limited Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $100.6 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $617.6 million, or $11.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Signet Jewelers Limited reported adjusted earnings of $6.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $2.352 billion from $2.497 billion last year.

Signet Jewelers Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.6 Mln. vs. $617.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $11.75 last year. -Revenue: $2.352 Bln vs. $2.497 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.50 - $1.53 Bln

