Signet Jewelers Limited Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.40 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $3.00 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Signet Jewelers Limited reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $1.349 billion from $1.392 billion last year.

Signet Jewelers Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $5.40 Mln. vs. $3.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.349 Bln vs. $1.392 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.38 Bln-$2.46 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.62 - $10.08 Full year revenue guidance: $6.74 Bln-$6.81 Bln

