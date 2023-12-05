Signet Jewelers Limited Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $28.8 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Signet Jewelers Limited reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $1.391 billion from $1.582 billion last year.

Signet Jewelers Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3 Mln. vs. $28.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $1.391 Bln vs. $1.582 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.40 to $2.60 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.55 to $10.18 Full year revenue guidance: $7.07 to $7.27 Bln

