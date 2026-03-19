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Signet Jewelers Limited Bottom Line Advances In Q4

March 19, 2026 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIGY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $250 million, or $6.08 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $2.345 billion from $2.353 billion last year.

Signet Jewelers Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $250 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.08 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $2.345 Bln vs. $2.353 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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