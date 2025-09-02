Signet Jewelers Lifts Annual Outlook, Expects Earnings Above View; Stock Up Over 5% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), a retailer of diamond jewelry, on Tuesday revised up its annual guidance and initiated its third-quarter outlook.

Joan Hilson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Signet Jewelers, said: "Reflecting second quarter results, expectations for the third quarter, and current tariff landscape, we're raising our Fiscal 2026 guidance. This updated guidance also includes share repurchases to date and assumes a measured consumer environment."

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income of $8.04 to $9.57 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $7.70 to $9.38 per share. On average, 7 analysts polled forecast the company to register an annual income of $8.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Excluding items, full-year operating income is now anticipated to be in the range of $445 million to $515 million against the earlier outlook of $430 million to $510 million.

Signet Jewelers now projects sales of $6.67 billion to $6.82 billion, compared with the prior guidance of $6.57 billion to $6.80 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to post sales of $6.74 billion for the year.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted operating income of $3 million to $17 million, on sales of $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion, which is in line with analysts' forecast of $1.34 billion.

SIG was up by 5.80% at $93.10 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

