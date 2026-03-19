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Signet Jewelers Introduces FY27 Guidance

March 19, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers (SIG) said, for fiscal 2027, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $8.80 to $10.74, and total sales of $6.6 to $6.9 billion. For the first quarter, the company expects: total sales in a range of $1.53 to $1.57 billion, and same store sales growth in a range of 0.5% to 2.5%.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $250.0 million from $100.6 million, prior year. EPS was $6.08, compared to $2.30. Adjusted EPS was $6.25, compared to $6.62. Sales were $2.35 billion, flat with prior year.

Signet's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.35 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, payable May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 24, 2026. The common dividend represents a nearly 10% increase.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Signet shares are up 0.43 percent to $79.13.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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