Signet Jewelers Introduces FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers (SIG) said, for fiscal 2027, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $8.80 to $10.74, and total sales of $6.6 to $6.9 billion. For the first quarter, the company expects: total sales in a range of $1.53 to $1.57 billion, and same store sales growth in a range of 0.5% to 2.5%.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $250.0 million from $100.6 million, prior year. EPS was $6.08, compared to $2.30. Adjusted EPS was $6.25, compared to $6.62. Sales were $2.35 billion, flat with prior year.

Signet's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.35 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, payable May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 24, 2026. The common dividend represents a nearly 10% increase.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Signet shares are up 0.43 percent to $79.13.

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