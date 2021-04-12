Markets
Signet Jewelers Increases Guidance

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) increased its first quarter and fiscal 2022 guidance. For the first quarter, the company now expects: non-GAAP operating income $85 million to $100 million, revised from prior guidance of $40 million to $60 million. Same store sales are now projected to rise 97% to 99%, compared to prior outlook of 80% to 84%. The company now expects first quarter total revenue of $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects: non-GAAP operating income $335 million to $364 million, revised from prior guidance of $290 million to $324 million. Same store sales are now projected to rise 17% to 20%, compared to prior outlook of 14% to 17%. The company now expects fiscal 2022 total revenue of $6.00 billion to $6.14 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion.

