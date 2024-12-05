Signet Jewelers falls -10.6%

Signet Jewelers (SIG) is down -10.6%, or -$10.48 to $88.25.
- Signet Jewelers sees FY25 revenue $6.74B-$6.81B, consensus $6.8B
- Signet Jewelers reports Q3 adjusted EPS 24c, consensus 33c
- Signet Jewelers sees Q4 revenue $2.38B-$2.46B, consensus $2.45B
