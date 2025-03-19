SIGNET JEWELERS Earnings Results: $SIG Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIGNET JEWELERS ($SIG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of $6.62 per share, beating estimates of $6.32 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $2,352,600,000, missing estimates of $2,383,351,711 by $-30,751,711.
SIGNET JEWELERS Insider Trading Activity
SIGNET JEWELERS insiders have traded $SIG stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIRGINIA DROSOS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $10,175,690.
- ODED EDELMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,398 shares for an estimated $2,294,592.
- REBECCA WOOTERS (Chief Digital Officer) sold 22,151 shares for an estimated $2,192,949
- JAMIE SINGLETON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,060 shares for an estimated $1,825,157.
- JOAN M HILSON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,501,165.
- EUGENIA ULASEWICZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,666 shares for an estimated $512,460.
- VINCENT CICCOLINI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $461,883
- MARY ELIZABETH FINN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,237 shares for an estimated $424,121.
SIGNET JEWELERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of SIGNET JEWELERS stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,724,592 shares (+1046.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,191,820
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,579,410 shares (+862.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,474,181
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,510,096 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,879,848
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 855,816 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,072,909
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 491,239 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,647,899
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 466,510 shares (+149.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,652,022
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 416,448 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,611,518
SIGNET JEWELERS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
