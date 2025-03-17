SIGNET JEWELERS Earnings Preview: Recent $SIG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SIGNET JEWELERS ($SIG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,383,351,711 and earnings of $6.32 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SIG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SIGNET JEWELERS Insider Trading Activity

SIGNET JEWELERS insiders have traded $SIG stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIRGINIA DROSOS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $10,175,690 .

. ODED EDELMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,398 shares for an estimated $3,136,753 .

. JAMIE SINGLETON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,584 shares for an estimated $2,335,280 .

. REBECCA WOOTERS (Chief Digital Officer) sold 22,151 shares for an estimated $2,192,949

JOAN M HILSON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,501,165 .

. MARY ELIZABETH FINN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $771,538 .

. EUGENIA ULASEWICZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,666 shares for an estimated $512,460 .

. VINCENT CICCOLINI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $461,883

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SIGNET JEWELERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of SIGNET JEWELERS stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SIGNET JEWELERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SIGNET JEWELERS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SIG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.