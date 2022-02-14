Signet Jewelers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SIG

In trading on Monday, shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.66, changing hands as low as $79.60 per share. Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.09 per share, with $111.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.92.

