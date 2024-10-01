Signet Jewelers Appoints Symancyk As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG), a retailer of diamond jewelry, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Symancyk as chief executive officer, with effect from November 4.

Effective on the same day, the current CEO Virginia Drosos will retire.

The company also announced that it has expanded the responsibilities of Joan Hilson, chief financial, strategy, and services officer.

In her new role as Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Hilson will oversee the supply chain and Blue Nile, and James Allen along with her current oversight of Rocksbox, finance, strategy, real estate, and the Services business. Hilson has served as CFO of Signet since 2019.

