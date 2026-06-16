Signet Gains Market Share as Core Brands Drive Comps Momentum

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG delivered another quarter of comparable sales growth in first-quarter fiscal 2027, highlighting the resilience of its core brands and the effectiveness of its Grow Brand Love strategy. Same-store sales increased 1.8% in the fiscal first quarter, with growth recorded across all merchandise categories and most major banners.



Management noted that positive comparable sales were achieved in each month of the quarter, supported by strong performance during Valentine’s Day and an encouraging start to the Mother’s Day selling season.



The company’s core brands — Kay, Zales and Jared — remain at the center of its growth strategy. Signet is investing in website redesigns, improved brand storytelling and data-driven marketing initiatives to strengthen customer engagement and sharpen brand differentiation. These efforts are designed to enhance conversion rates, attract younger consumers and reinforce each banner’s unique market positioning ahead of the critical holiday season.



Comparable sales gains were supported by strength in bridal and fashion jewelry, with low-single-digit growth in each category. Merchandise average unit retail (AUR) increased nearly 5%, reflecting healthy demand at higher price points and continued traction from premium collections such as Shy, Neil Lane and Monique Lhuillier. The company also reported stronger growth in watches and services, supporting the overall sales performance.



Signet’s focus on portfolio optimization is also enhancing core brand performance. The company completed the integration of James Allen into Blue Nile, centralized diamond sourcing across North America and refined its natural diamond strategy. These initiatives are expected to improve inventory productivity, margins and customer relevance while allowing brands to better target distinct consumer segments.



Building on this momentum, management raised the midpoint of its fiscal 2027 guidance. The company has now delivered positive comparable sales in 15 of the last 17 months and expects full-year same-store sales to range from a decline of 0.75% to growth of 2.5%. With stronger brand positioning, improving customer engagement and continued operational discipline, Signet’s core brands remain well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and market share gains.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Signet

The SIG stock has risen 11.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.4%.



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Signet’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.51X reflects a lower valuation compared with the industry’s average of 1.02X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Signet’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.1% and 8.2%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward by 27 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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Signet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Genesco Inc. GCO, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL.



Genesco is a specialty retail and branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 55.2% from the year-ago actual. GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



Tapestry offers lifestyle products, which include handbags, women’s and men’s accessories, footwear, jewelry, seasonal apparel collections, sunwear, travel bags, fragrance and watches. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 36.3% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.



Fossil Group is involved in designing, marketing and distributing consumer fashion accessories. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fossil Group’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 87.6% and a decline of 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.