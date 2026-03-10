Signet Eyes Solid FY26 Results Amid Pressures in Gold Prices

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG released its preliminary sales results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2026, highlighting improving sales trends during the quarter despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures. The company stated that performance improved each month sequentially on both one-year and two-year comparable bases, with positive comparable sales returning during peak holiday selling days and continuing through the remainder of the quarter.



The largest retailer of diamond jewelry globally also noted that its Grow Brand Love strategy supported annual growth, driven by a sharper focus on major brands such as Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared, even amid challenges, including tariffs, record gold prices and cautious consumer spending. Sales momentum remained positive after the holiday season, with strong Valentine’s Day performance continuing into March.



The company expects results to come in the upper half of its projected range. To better align with consumer expectations, the company expanded promotional activities, which is expected to result in a modest decline in the gross merchandise margin. However, this impact is being offset through disciplined spending and operational efficiencies. The company also expects strong operating performance and effective working capital management to generate more than $500 million in free cash flow during fiscal 2026.

Signet’s Q4 Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Signet expects sales between $2.34 billion and $2.35 billion. Same-store sales are projected to decline 0.7-0.9% compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, while merchandise average unit retail is expected to increase 4-5% year over year.



The company anticipates operating income of $313-$318 million, with adjusted operating income expected between $322 million and $327 million.

SIG’s FY26 Results

For fiscal 2026, Signet projects total sales of $6.8 billion, with same-store sales growth of 1.2-1.3% compared with fiscal 2025. Merchandise average unit retail is expected to rise 6-7% year over year.



The company forecasts operating income between $388 million and $393 million, while adjusted operating income is estimated to be $510-$515 million.

Here’s What Latest Metrics Say About Signet

The SIG stock has gained 10.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Signet’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 reflects a lower valuation than the industry’s average of 10.54.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Signet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, FIGS Inc. FIGS, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). FIGS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago reported numbers.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Boot Barn operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current fiscal earnings and sales suggests growth of 26% and 17.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. Boot Barn delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

