Signatureglobal (BSE:543990) Price Target Decreased by 19.08% to 1,222.69

The average one-year price target for Signatureglobal (BSE:543990) has been revised to ₹ 1,222.69 / share. This is a decrease of 19.08% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,510.95 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,034.02 to a high of ₹ 1,480.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.09% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 985.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signatureglobal. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543990 is 0.11%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 1,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 550K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 483K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing a decrease of 23.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543990 by 27.83% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 151K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543990 by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing a decrease of 27.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543990 by 32.27% over the last quarter.

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

