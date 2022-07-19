Signature Bank Stocks Continues To Fall

(RTTNews) - Shares of Signature Bank (SBNY) are trading more than 9 percent lower on Tuesday morning trade, despite better results for the second quarter. The shares have been trading much below its year-to-date highs.

Currently, shares are at $177.23, down 9.63 percent from the previous close of $196.12 on a volume of 1,285,359. The shares have traded in a range of $165.36-$374.76 on average volume of 1,044,677.

