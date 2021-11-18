Signature Bank (SBNY) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Signature Bank (SBNY). Shares have added about 4.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Signature Bank due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Signature Bank Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Rise

Signature Bank’s third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $3.88 handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69. The bottom line grew from $2.62 in the prior-year quarter.



Loan and deposit balance growth supported NII growth. This along with an increase in the non-interest income and lower provisions were the tailwinds. However, a rise in operating expenses was the undermining factor.



Net income was at a record $241.1 million, jumping 74.2% from the prior-year quarter. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings were a record $331 million, up 31.2% year over year.

Revenues, Loans & Deposits Rise, Expenses Increase

Total income increased 24% from the prior-year quarter to $512.2 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512.91 million.



NII climbed 23.7% year over year to $480.9 million on an increase in average interest-earning assets. However, the NIM (on a tax-equivalent basis) contracted 67 basis points (bps) to 1.88%.



Non-interest income was $31.4 million, up around 30% from the year-ago quarter. Growth in fees and service charges led to the jump.



Non-interest expenses of $181.2 million rose 12.9%. The upsurge chiefly stemmed from the rise in salaries and benefits due to the massive hiring of private client banking teams.



The efficiency ratio was 35.4%, improving from 35.8% reported as of Sep 30, 2020. A lower ratio indicates a rise in profitability.



Net loans and leases, as of Sep 30, 2021, were $58 billion, up 7.5% sequentially. Total deposits rose 11.7% to $95.57 billion.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

Net charge-offs were $17.3 million in the September-end quarter, up from $10.5 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to total loans was 0.28%, up 7 bps year over year.



Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases was $500.8 million, up from 484.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Nonetheless, provision for credit losses reduced to around $4 million from $52.7 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly driven by improved macroeconomic conditions.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of Sep 30, 2021, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.53%, up from 10.26% as of Sep 30, 2020. The total risk-based capital ratio was 12.96 % compared with the prior-year quarter’s 11.98%.



Return on average total assets was 0.93% in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 0.83%. As of Sep 30, 2021, the return on average common stockholders' equity was 13.63%, up from 9.76%.

Outlook

Management expects loan balances to increase $1.5-$2 billion in the fourth quarter, with SBA loan growth of $10-$20 million. The investment portfolio is expected to increase $3-$5 billion.



Additional contributions from the $1.4 billion of loans settled and $-1 billion investment securities purchased in the third quarter are likely to drive NII in fourth-quarter 2021.



Management expects operating expenses to increase 14-16% in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis.



The effective tax rate is anticipated to be 28% going forward.

