Signature Bank (SBNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Susan. I will provide some overview into the quarterly results, and then, my colleague, Eric Howell, chief operating officer, and my colleague, Steve Wyremski, our chief financial officer, will review the bank's financial performance in greater detail. Eric, Steve and I will address your questions at the end of our remarks. At the onset of 2022, we set several goals, including, one, the hiring of numerous private client banking teams and the colleagues necessary to support our geographic expansion, which we did with the hiring of 12 teams.

This includes five in New York and seven on the West Coast, of which three were in Nevada, marking our entry into that state. We also added hundreds of colleagues across various operational and support areas. Two, launching the healthcare banking and finance team, which was successfully onboarded during the 2022 second quarter. Three, increase in our annual earnings where we realized great success as evidenced by earning a record 1.3 billion in net income with a record return on common equity of 16.4%.

Four, growing our loan and deposit portfolios substantially. Although we grew loans by a strong 9.4 billion, 2022 presented deposit challenges. While we expected continued deposit growth, albeit not in 2020 or 2021 levels, seven Fed hikes during 2022 totaling 425 basis points, coupled with quantitative tightening and the proliferation of off-balance-sheet alternatives, resulted in the most difficult deposit environment we have seen in our 22-year history. The arduous rate environment, along with the challenges in the digital asset space, led to deposit declines, which we overcame with a little difficulty given our robust liquidity position.

Please take note, thus far, in 2023, we're already up 1.8 billion in total deposit growth. This is driven by an increase of 2.5 billion in traditional deposits, offset by a decline of 700 million in digital deposits. Now, taking a closer look at earnings. Pretax pre-provision earnings for the 2022 fourth quarter were 451 million, an increase of 65 million, or 17%, compared with 385 million for the 2021 fourth quarter.

Net income for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 29 million, or 11%, to 301 million, or $4.65 earnings per share, compared with 272 million, or $4.34 earnings per share, for last year. The increase in income was predominantly driven by margin expansion due to rising rates, which led to strong growth in net interest income over the last 12 months. Now, let's take a closer look at deposits. With the frequency and severity of the Fed rate increases, the deposit environment remains challenging.

Total deposits decreased 14.2 billion, or 14%, to 89 billion this quarter, while average deposits decreased 4 billion. Now, let's discuss the elephant in the room. As a reminder, on December 6th, at a conference, we announced our plan to purposefully decrease total deposits in the digital asset banking space by reducing the size of relationships. This strategy results in a more granular deposit base, which leads to greater stability in this funding source.

As part of the plan, we are focused on reducing high-cost excess digital deposits. Our strategy went as expected, resulted in a decline of 7.4 billion in digital deposits. Respectively, the bank will further reduce its digital deposits by an additional 3 billion to 5 billion by the end of 2023, however, most likely, much much sooner. Additionally, with the seventh Fed rate hike on December 15th and subsequent to the conference, we saw a large degree of irrational pricing from competitors on traditional deposits.

In general, we decided not to increase rates to these levels on deposits that had the highest rate sensitivity. As a result, 2.3 billion in high-interest rate deposits left. total contribution from both the digital asset reduction strategy and our decision to not match pricing on these rate-sensitive deposits aggregated 9.7 billion of the deposit decline. These are deposits that we intentionally managed out or managed lower.

There were several other factors that contributed to the traditional decline. Our mortgage banking solutions team experiences seasonality due to taxes and escrow payments, which contributed 1.9 billion to the overall decline. We expect this to build back up over the course of 2023. And 1031 exchange commercial real estate transactions continue to decline industrywide, and we saw a reduction to the tune of 1.2 billion.

So, there was a lack of CRE transactions, and as a result, there'll be less 1031 deposits available. During the quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 6 billion to 31.5 billion, which continues to represent a solid 36% of total deposits. The decline in DDA continues to be triggered by the challenging deposit rate environment. Before I turn the call over to Eric, I'd like to say that although 2022 was a tough year for deposits, we believe we are a growth story.

And as we look beyond 2023, we firmly believe we will return to growing traditional deposits. Clearly, this is difficult given the current environment, but it remains in focus. It is encouraging to see inflows in traditional deposits of 2.5 billion thus far this year from January 13th. That's only -- after only nine business days.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Eric.

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

All right. Thank you, Joe. And good morning, everyone. I'd like to turn our attention to our lending businesses.

Loans during the 2022 fourth quarter increased 452 , million, or 1%, to 74.3 billion. For the year, loans increased 9.4 billion or 15%. During the fourth quarter, growth continue to come from nearly all of our lending businesses, with the exception of capital costs which were down 2.1 billion as we left passive participations run off as they came up for renewal. Over the next several quarters, we were expecting measured growth out of our newer business lines, healthcare, banking and finance, and corporate mortgage finance, as these teams are still strengthening their presence within their markets.

Given the challenging deposit environment, we anticipate the clients from our larger, more established lending businesses. Overall, we plan to manage loan growth to be down in the coming quarters. Turning to credit quality. Our portfolio continues to perform well.

Nonaccrual loans were down $1 million at 184 million, or 25 basis points of total loans, compared with 185 million for the 2022 third quarter. And they're down 34 million when compared with 218 million for the 2021 fourth quarter. Our past due loans were within their normal range with 30- to 89-day past due loans at 96 million, or 13 basis points; and 90-day-plus past dues at 55 million, or seven basis points of total loans. Net charge-offs for the 2022 fourth quarter were 18.2 million, or 10 basis points of average loans, compared with 10.2 million, or six basis points, for the 2022 third quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the 2022 fourth quarter increased to 42.8 million, compared with 29 million for the 2022 third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a deteriorating macroeconomic forecast. This brought the bank's allowance for credit losses higher to 66 basis points, and the coverage ratio stands at a healthy 266%. I'd like to point out that excluding very well secured fund banking capital call facilities, the allowance for credit loss ratio will be much higher, at 105 basis points.

Now, let's turn to the expanding team front. As we said before, a core metric for us is the number of teams we onboard, and we continue to realize success in this area. During the year, the bank onboarded 12 private client banking teams, including five in New York and seven on the West Coast, of which three of those teams were brought on in the state of Nevada. This marks the entry into a new geography for Signature Bank.

Additionally, our newest national banking practice, the healthcare banking finance team, was launched in the second quarter of this year. Notably, this is the third-highest number of teams hired in any given year in Signature Bank's history, which bodes well for future deposit gathering. And our pipeline remains strong. In order to support our team expansion, we continue to hire extensively throughout our operations and support infrastructure so that we can best serve our clients' needs.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Steve, and he will review the quarter's financial results in greater detail.

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Eric. And good morning, everyone. I'll start by reviewing net interest income and margin. Net interest income for the fourth quarter was 639 million, a decrease of 35 million, or 5%, from the 2022 third quarter and increase of 103 million, or 19%, from the 2021 fourth quarter.

The decrease in net interest income during the fourth quarter was driven by the outflows of our cash balances in support of our planned reduction in the digital asset banking deposits. This resulted in a smaller balance sheet at the end of the quarter. Going forward, we plan to keep our cash position in the 4 billion to 6 billion range, which is dependent upon deposit flows. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased seven basis points to 2.31%, compared with 2.38% for the 2022 third quarter.

The lower margin was the result of the rise in our cost of funds, which is primarily due to the replacement of digital asset banking deposits with more expensive borrowings. Over the near term, the bank plans to pay down these borrowings as we see traditional deposit inflows, resulting in a lower cost of funds which will ultimately be beneficial for margin. Let's look at asset yields and funding costs for a moment. Interest-earning asset yields for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 73 basis points from the link quarter to 4.18%.

The increase in overall asset yields was across all of our asset classes and was driven by higher rates. Yields in our securities portfolio increased 45 basis points link quarter to 2.53% given higher replacement rates. Additionally, our portfolio duration decreased slightly to 4.23 years due to interest rates pulling back at the end of the quarter. Turning to our loan portfolio.

Yields on average commercial loans and commercial mortgages increased 69 basis points to 4.82%, compared with the 2022 third quarter. Increasing yields was driven by our portfolio repricing higher. Since approximately 48% of our loans are floating rates, we expect loan yields to continue to increase as short-term rates continue to move higher. In addition, given the longer duration of our fixed-rate loan portfolio, we will continue to see these assets reprice higher even as the Fed ceases increasing rates.

Now, looking at liabilities. Given the 125 basis points of Fed moves this quarter, overall deposit costs increased 80 basis points to 1.91%. The pace of the deposit repricing is in line with our expectations given the frequency and magnitude of the rate hikes. During the quarter, average borrowing balances increased by 2.3 billion to 4.5 billion, and the cost of borrowings increased to 3.80%.

The increase in borrowings was driven by our planned reduction in the digital asset banking deposits, where we added mainly short-term borrowings. In the coming quarters, we plan to pay these borrowings down with excess liquidity from deposit flows and managed loan portfolio runoff. In fact, today, borrowings are 4 billion lower since quarter end, given positive deposit flows and other initiatives. The overall cost of funds for the quarter increased 85 basis points to 1.99%, driven by the aforementioned increase in deposit costs and the addition of higher-priced borrowings.

Moving on to interest income and expense. With our plan to grow noninterest income, we achieved growth of 11.8 million, or 35.2%, to 45.2 million when compared with the 2021 fourth quarter. The increase was primarily related to FX income and lending fees driven by our newer businesses and geographic expansion. Noninterest expense for the 2022 fourth quarter was 233.3 million versus 183.9 million for the same period a year ago.

The 49.4 million, or 26.8% increase, was principally due to the addition of a new private client banking team's national business practices and operational personnel, as well as client-related expenses that are activity driven and has increased growth in our businesses. Despite the significant hiring and considerable operational investment, the bank's efficiency ratio remained relatively low at a strong 34.11% for the 2022 fourth quarter versus 32.31% for the comparable period last year. Turning to capital. Overall capital ratios remain well in excess of regulatory requirements and augment the relatively low risk profile of the balance sheet, as evidenced by a common equity tier 1 risk-based ratio of 10.42% and total risk-based ratio of 12.33% as of the 2022 fourth quarter.

Today, we are also announcing an increase in our common stock dividend by $0.14 per share to $0.70 per share starting in the first quarter of 2023. Our robust earnings profile generates over 1 billion in earnings a year, which is substantially more compared to when we first set the dividend in 2018. We have long -term confidence in the earnings power of our franchise and are happy to increase our dividend. Now, I'll turn the call back to Joe.

Thank you.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Steve. I'd like to point out that this is our first year in our 22-year history that we reported an annual decline in deposits. Given Fed actions, including quantitative tightening, coupled with the seven rapid Fed rate hikes totaling 425 basis points, growing deposits has become very difficult. Growth for the sake of growth, while ignoring the economics, does not benefit our shareholders.

Instead, we firmly believe that our decision not to chase irrationally priced high-cost deposit, as well as our decision to reposition our digital deposit book by reducing concentrations, will benefit our shareholders in the long run -- in the long term. Our focus on this ecosystem was on concentration of deposits, not to leave the ecosystem. Despite the short-term external challenges we face today, we continue to put the seeds in place for future growth, with our plans for continued investment in our infrastructure, as well as our geographic expansion through the hiring of teams. These investments will inevitably lead to growth that, within our differentiated operating model, will lead to higher returns over time.

Growing dividend of $0.70 should firmly indicate to our shareholders the confidence we have in our ability to generate substantial earnings over the long term. To conclude, 2022 was a year of many positives. We achieved the following: record net income of 1.3 billion and record return on common equity of 16.4%. And as I just mentioned, the earnings power is allowing us to increase our 2023 dividend while still maintaining strong capital ratios.

We had loan growth of 9.4 billion, not to mention 12-team highs with the expansion into the state of Nevada; the addition of another national business line, our healthcare banking and finance team; and we continue to perform with a best-in-class efficiency ratio of 34.11%. Finally, yes, we have USD deposits of digital asset clients, but we do not invest, we do not hold, we do not trade, and we do not custody crypto assets. We only have deposits of clients in the crypto ecosystem, and we are executing on our plan to reduce these deposits significantly because of concentration purposes. In the future, our focus will remain on blockchain technology, which is the reason we decided to enter this space in 2018.

There are many other traditional businesses whose positive results are being overlooked. Now, Steve, Eric, and I are happy to answer any questions you might have. Shelby, I'll turn to you.

Operator

The floor is now open for questions. [Operator instructions] Thank you. Our first question is coming from Dave Rochester with Compass Point.

Dave Rochester -- Compass Point Research and Trading -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Dave.

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Good morning, Dave.

Dave Rochester -- Compass Point Research and Trading -- Analyst

I want to start on deposits. You mentioned you had 2.3 billion, I believe, in high-rate deposits left. Are you expecting those will flow out here in the next quarter or two at this point? Or have you already seen some of that flow out that's actually baked into that quarter-to-date growth you mentioned?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, I mean, that was in the fourth quarter already, Dave. [Inaudible]

Dave Rochester -- Compass Point Research and Trading -- Analyst

Oh, those are in the fourth quarter. How much do you have left at this point?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

[Inaudible] Not a lot.

Dave Rochester -- Compass Point Research and Trading -- Analyst

Yeah. OK. What areas are you seeing the deposit growth at this point quarter to date?

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, there's a number of areas. We can start with -- I think my colleagues know this, but we'll start with EB-5 as a source of deposits for us. We have about 281 million in deposits to lead the new EB-5 program. So, we expect another 5 billion in deposits over a 24-month period.

So, certainly, over the next two years where we expect most of the money coming from China and India. That's one area. We also expect to hire additional teams although both on the East and West Coast. We already have a team start in New York on January 2nd, so we hired one team thus far.

We expect the new teams this year, plus the teams that we hired last year, to start bringing over their books of business and the clients that they have. And that goes to all the teams, 130 teams that we have. We expect that they'll continue to do a better job growing deposits because a number of them over the last several years were under the pandemic, and that certainly hurt their ability to print clients over quickly. So, the West Coast finished strong and finally out of the pandemic.

That should work. Fund banking is refocusing their growth efforts on deposits. Eric mentioned the decrease that we had in fund banking loans. They refocused because we wanted them to fund a little bit more than they have been on their own loans.

So, they're concentrating on deposit gathering. Then we have a specialized mortgage banking solutions. They are continuing to grow. We had an outflow because of deposits -- I'm sorry, because of taxes and that's for payments.

But we see growth there. We've let go of some deposits out of that institution -- out of that business. And we have because they were high price. But still, by letting go some of the high priced, that should help on them.

But we'll be able to bring on more deposits at a reasonable interest rate. So, we have the West Coast. We have the EB-5 specialists with bank solutions, fund banking division, refocusing their efforts on deposits, and the other new teams that we have come on board. That's why we feel confident that in 2024 -- working toward 2024, there would be greater growth in deposits than we've seen in the last few years.

Dave Rochester -- Compass Point Research and Trading -- Analyst

Appreciate all the color there. Are you guys seeing any growth, by any chance, in noninterest bearing, or is it all interest bearing right now this quarter?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

We are seeing a comparable mix from what we traditionally see, Dave. So, roughly, that 35, 36%.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Ebrahim Poonawala with Bank of America.

Ebrahim Poonawala -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. I guess I'm really just following up on deposits to make sure we got the message right. There's about $5 billion in crypto deposits that you expect to exit the balance sheet. Beyond that is the message that you don't see any other higher-cost products in any meaningful size left.

So, net net, you believe you can offset the $5 billion. So, we should see net deposit growth as we think about 1Q and beyond?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

I think it would be difficult for us, given this deposit environment, to promise that would be up in traditional deposits, although we're hopeful that we will be. You know, perhaps the 3 billion to 5 billion in digital, we do think that will be relatively flat the rest of our deposit base. There, we planted the seeds for growth for sure, as Joe talked about. And we do anticipate that we should have growth, but it's difficult to promise.

Ebrahim Poonawala -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Understood. And just, Steve, the point on 35, 36% NIB, that's where you ended, I think, fourth quarter. Is it safe to say the NIB is kind of leveling off yet around $31 billion, give or take?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

It I think it's -- you know, it's back to its normal range. Actually, 35, 36% is probably the highest. You know, where we traditionally have been, I mean, we were usually in the 32 to 34% range, maybe even a little bit lower. We've been as low as 24%.

But yeah, so I think we'll be in that 30 to 35% range of DDA to overall deposits as we look forward.

Ebrahim Poonawala -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Understood. And then on lending, I think you mentioned loan growth balance is probably going to be negative. How much more of capital, call it, participations are yet there that could leave -- exit the balance sheet?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

And we have a fair amount of passive participations there. So, we can -- we're going to give a fairly broad range, but we could be down in lines anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion. I mean, essentially, if you look at what we've done over the last couple of years, we've grown digital deposits and we've grown fund banking loans. So, we're shrinking our digital deposits, and we're going to shrink our fund banking loans, and get back and rightsize the balance sheet as best.

Ebrahim Poonawala -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Understood. And then one last question. So, it seems like the balance is going to be shrinking. Clearly, you feel good about capital based on the dividend hike.

Is buyback an option? Or beyond the dividend, any increase in capital? Do you expect just to build capital right now?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Well, you know, we do anticipate that we're going to have growth. You know, we could see growth this quarter, quite frankly. It's going to be tough, right? But it's possible. And we certainly, you know, could see growth if we look into the third and fourth quarter of this year.

So, we've got -- we've continued to put the, you know, seeds and plant those seeds for growth. And we'd rather, you know, hold on to our capital to support that growth. All that being said, buybacks are certainly -- you know, we have the ability to buyback, and we'll certainly look at that if that growth doesn't materialize.

Ebrahim Poonawala -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Noted. Thank you for taking my questions.

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Manan Gosalia with Morgan Stanley.

Manan Gosalia -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Just given all the moving pieces here between digital outflows and the seasonality of deposits and, you know, some of the nice quantitative growth you have in deposits, is annualizing the 4Q EPS a fair way to think about earnings as we go into 2023? Or are there more puts and takes there?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

I mean, there is a few things you need to consider there is that, as Eric has talked about, from a deposit standpoint, it's going to be challenging. And if we're planning on reducing deposits in the digital space 3 billion to 5 billion, we certainly will then need to borrow in the short term, which then should lead to NIM and NII compression given the higher cost deposit that we saw toward the end of the fourth quarter. So, we continue to expect some short-term pressure there. And then, as we head into the end of the year, we should then see some relief is what we're hopeful for and then the NIM expanding, and also see some relief from the borrowing standpoint as we see some traditional deposit inflow.

So, I mean, that's the context I would give in relation to the question there.

Manan Gosalia -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then, maybe on the expense side, you know, I know you've spoken about expense growth being at around 20% or so as you invest in the business. But do you have some more room there to offset some of the pressure you're seeing on NIM?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

So, a few things to mention on expenses. For the first quarter, we do expect to be in the mid-20s again, roughly 25%. You know, we would have been lower had the FDIC not increased its assessment rates. They're increasing every institution two basis points, which, for us, means about 5 million a month in incremental expense -- sorry, a quarter, in incremental expense.

So, that becomes a headwind. Without that, we would have been in the low 20s. So, first quarter, mid-20, 25%, and then we should trend through the remainder of the year down to the high teens.

Manan Gosalia -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Bernard von-Gizycki with Deutsche Bank.

Bernard von-Gizycki -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. You know, given you're accepting a large --

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Bernard von-Gizycki -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Oh, good morning. So, given your -- you know, you're accepting a large amount of crypto-related deposits, I'm just curious how this impacts the Signet platform. You know, if you're doing less volumes now, I would assume the activity volume-driven expenses should be coming down as well. And just trying to get a sense like, you know, we're focused on the funding part.

So, one is like the expense part. I think, you know, the discussion about the lower expenses in the later part of the year might be part of it. But any sort of fee income that could go away as you kind of consider this with these two factors as well?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

You know, we're really looking at, you know, concentrations in that space. So, we're not necessarily exiting client relationships there, but we are lower in concentrations there. And that's -- so, we're seeing volumes on Signet. Actually, volumes last quarter were the highest we've seen even as we are exiting these, you know, later in the year.

So, we don't really expect much of an effect of Signet volumes. There's really not much of a cost for us to operate Signet. So, we're not going to see any cost benefit there if we have volumes that come down in that space. From a fee income perspective, same answer, really.

We're not exiting client relationships really, so, we're not going to see much of a change in our foreign exchange and other sources of fee income there. So, ultimately, all we're doing is limiting the amount that clients can maintain in overall deposits at our institution and looking to have more of a granular deposit base which will allow us to manage liquidity tighter.

Bernard von-Gizycki -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

OK. Thank you. Just to follow up, you know, I know, obviously, the digital ecosystem is the largest on Signet. And you guys have alluded to, you know, other ecosystems like payroll, trucking, shipping that could be utilized.

Just trying to get a sense like, you know, as you think of the other like non-crypto areas of the bank, you know, are you seeing any sort of growth in those particular ecosystems? Is there any way you can help, like, size, like, what the second largest is on Signet, just to get a sense of, you know, you might have other areas that could grow and could be an area of focus? And if not, what kind of, like, catalysts should we kind of, like, think about in those areas that could be growth, if not this year, in outward years?

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, the deal is actually -- the number of transactions on Signet is -- actually, digital is No. 2, not in dollars, because they have large dollars. But we have a shipping industry -- cargo shipping industry that is No. 1 on Signet for a number of transactions.

And then, we got payroll, which is starting to take course, and we're getting more payroll companies on. So, the key for us is that we find these other ecosystems because we put a payment platform together, 24 hours, 365 days a year. And the idea being that we want to attract as many ecosystems as we can to make it beneficial for us and the clients. What we did put together was something that the digital world embraced, embraced blockchain technology.

And that's why there is number -- is No. 1 in terms of dollars that flow in and out. But let's face it, we -- I mentioned that I didn't think it would be in the top 10 once we had other industries embrace blockchain technology. One of the -- one of our shareholders said it probably would not be in the top 100.

So, it's just a matter of educating those out there. We look forward to having more non-eco -- nondigital ecosystems. And we'll -- well, this proves everybody's prohibition to it.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Casey Haire with Jefferies.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah. Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

So, follow-up on the loan growth. Want to make sure I understand this correctly. So, Eric, I think you said total loans down 5 billion to 10 billion for the year, and then --

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Lines. That's lines, Casey. That's not [Inaudible]

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

That's capital -- just capital call?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Just capital call lines. Outstandings would roughly be half of that balance.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

OK. All right. So, I mean, capital call, obviously, a big part of the loan book. What is -- you know, what is the expectation for loan? It sounds like loans are down pretty big in the, you know, quarter to date, given that you've been able to push down borrowings 4 billion.

You know, I guess just a cadence on the loan growth throughout the year and where you expect the loan book to land because, obviously, the Street is expecting, you know, some pretty decent growth this year.

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Well, you know, given that we're reducing deposits still, right, and we expect to be down 3 billion to 5 billion in the digital space, and really flattish in traditional, although we're hopeful we'll see some growth -- but again, we can't promise that, you know -- it would be difficult for us to expand our loans. So, we're expecting that capital call facilities and those passive participations to be down, and outstandings, roughly 2 billion to 5 billion. So -- and then, for our commercial real estate portfolio to decline, although I'll be -- you know, it's not going to decline, you know, much. It'll probably be flat to down a little bit.

And we'll see some growth out of our mortgage warehouse finance business, as well as our healthcare finance business. Those are two newer business lines for us that we want to continue to see have growth and garner market share and market favor. So, we'll have some growth out of those areas, let's say, 500 million to, potentially, 1 billion over the course of the year for each. So, ultimately, when you put all that together, I think you're going to see us be pretty flat on loans to down maybe a little bit.

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

I think, just to add on your borrowing comment, we're down 4 billion in borrowings. That have been paid down from a combination of cash. We mentioned that cash range of 4 billion to 6 billion, which is a comfortable range depending upon specific deposit inflows -- deposit -- for deposit inflows, cash, security runoff, as well as a small amount of long-term loan runoff that we've seen thus far. So, it's a combination of all those different items.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

OK, very good. And then, just given all the moving pieces here, can you give us some help on where you think the margin settles in the first quarter?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sure.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

You know, any thoughts on deposit beta?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So, margin in the first quarter, we do expect to be down about 10 basis points. And that's a function of what I mentioned earlier in that, in the short term, we do expect to borrow early in the year to replace the digital outflow that we're planning to manage down. And then, as we get toward the end of the year, we would expect NIM to then start expanding.

From a deposit data standpoint, we're, in the period, at 46% total deposit, all in, and our end-of-period deposit costs are 210 basis points approximately.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

OK. And you guys are still expecting low 50s in beta?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

This will be in the high 40s at this point, given the high-cost deposits we pushed out, and we'll see how much noninterest-bearing pressure we get. But at this point, I would expect it to be in or around where we're at, maybe, you know, plus or minus marginally.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

OK, Very good. And then, just lastly, the release mentions -- talks about geographic expansion. Just any further color on what you're thinking about and which markets?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Oh, it's really just filling in, you know, the expansion that we've had over the last couple of years. We've got teams hiring in the California marketplace, whether it be L.A. or Sacramento area, as well as Nevada, where we'll continue to hire some teams there. Potential for us to maybe go on to, you know, Southern California, San Diego market.

But there's no actual near-term teams in the pipeline right now for that.

Casey Haire -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Casey.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Steven Alexopoulos with J.P. Morgan.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Steve.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

So, if we work through the expected decline of the digital deposits and then the capital call loans, all in, I'm trying to understand when the balance sheet will stabilize. Do you think most of this is front-end loaded? Do we get to the point in the second half where we should expect the balance sheet, overall, to be fairly flat? Can you just take us through this year when we should expect to see a bottoming and then eventual growth in the total balance sheet?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. I mean, Steve, we're working hard to get through, you know, these digital outflows, you know, in the first quarter, second quarter. You know, we could see some of that bleed into the third and fourth quarters. But we're really trying to have this done as quickly as we can, right? So, we're going to see a decline probably in the first and second quarters in the overall balance sheet.

By the time we get to the third, we should see that stabilize. And again, we're hopeful that we could see deposit growth, which we haven't thus far this quarter, which is great. And we're hopeful, as we get to the second half of the year, that we'll see some growth from there.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

OK. That's helpful. And then on the digital asset deposits, Joe, the original appeal of these deposits was it would be a lower-cost funding option, right? Which is not necessarily proving to be the case. Curious, given the extreme volatility, right, the drawdown, will you be able to lend those deposits out? Does the original case to be in the business still stand? And how do you think about this from a long-term view? Thanks.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

For long term, I think it helps having time. But in the short term, we clearly don't have any evidence or any past history that gives us a comfort level that we should do something long term with those deposits. So, we're going to keep them short for now.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

OK. But you guys are still committed to the business long term at this stage? It's just going to be just fine, materially?

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Yeah. We're committed to the business. We think that it's not going away.

Let's put it this way: It's not going away. And we have a number of examples that show that it's not going away. If you think about the government, if we can get the regulators and Congress on the same wavelength, they will give us regulations that we could follow and that others could follow. What this ecosystem needs is regulation.

We need to be able to function where the economy is competent. Having this FTX situation clearly put a lack of confidence in that ecosystem. Now, what we need to do is to get regulation, get competence back in the system, and we can go from there. You know, it occurs to a lot of people that when you do innovation, you always -- in the initial point of view of innovation is always looked upon -- initially down upon.

And that's what I think is the situation here is new financial innovation is being looked down upon. And we believe that, somewhere in the next few years, the banking system, as we conduct transactions today, will not be the way they conduct transactions tomorrow. So, we're very much in tune to wanting to support this ecosystem.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. And if I could ask one final one. Just following up on the inflows of traditional deposits, you saw what you're calling out in the release, the 2.5 billion.

I might have missed this, but what type of deposits was that you saw such strong growth? Were those low-cost deposits? Can you give us some context around that? Thanks.

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So, we've seen some growth in specialized mortgage banking. They've continued to build up their balances after the year-end. That's growing tax outflows.

Our fund banking business is up a couple hundred million as well. And then, our New York private client banking teams, we're also seeing some growth there as well. To your cost question, you know, we're seeing the traditional 30 to 35% non-interest bearing as we add these deposits back.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

OK. Perfect. Thanks for all the color.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Yeah?

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I wanted to just follow up on the question that you had asked earlier about being in the crypto space. You know, every major bank -- maybe not every major bank, but many major banks are in the space, maybe more internationally than domestically, but they're all there. And what really shook the confidence of the markets was, as I said, FTX, almost Bernie Madoff-like. And that when Bernie Madoff happened, that shook the markets -- it shook the markets.

Again -- I'll say it again: We need regulations. So, we need the regulators and Congress to get on the same page.

Steve Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for the color, Joe.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Jared Shaw with Wells Fargo Securities.

Jared Shaw -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Jared.

Jared Shaw -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

You know, maybe just a couple follow-up detail questions, you know, on the borrowings. So, you said borrowings are down quarter to date, but you're expecting them to go back up. So, is that to grow from year-end numbers as we see these deposit outflows or just maybe give back some of the flow that we've seen year to date?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jared, certainly depending upon what traditional deposit flows are, but all else being equal, that is flat. And it would just end up replacing some of what we've paid down thus far. So, I wouldn't expect it to be significantly different from where we ended as of year-end. [Inaudible] dependent upon where traditional deposit flows might end up being.

Jared Shaw -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

OK. And then, can you give us an update on what you're seeing on spot rates on loans, especially the areas that you're growing?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sure. On the theory front, we're seeing replacement rates roughly in the high fives, call it, 5.75 range in fund banking. Certainly, they're reducing, but we're in a low sixes there. At Signature Financial, we're in the mid to high 6% range.

Securities, any replacement there, is at 4.5 to 4.75 range. And then, we have some of the folks that were growing, healthcare banking and finance, about 7%. And as is commercial mortgage finance, in the 7% range.

Jared Shaw -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

OK, that's great. And then, on the securities side, you said that you're using cash flows to pay down borrowings. How should we be thinking about securities as a percentage of assets here? Could that -- should I say stable, should have come down? You know, when we look at the absolute dollar level, can we expect that to be trending down as we go through the year?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Potentially. It could run down depending upon we're back to the traditional deposit flow. That's really the key here, where the traditional deposit flow go compared to our digital runoff and the timing of all that. So, yes, in this situation, we could see some reduction there as they run off, roughly in the 750 million to 1 billion a quarter range.

Jared Shaw -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Chris McGratty with KBW.

Chris McGratty -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. Joe, in the release, you talked about the bump-up in the reserve due to the macro. One of the topics that comes up a lot in investor conversations is the office portfolio. Could you just remind me the size and a few of the relevant stats where we are at year-end?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, the office portfolio is about $4 billion. We have zero in non-accrual as of this point. So, it's important to point out. It's also -- I mean, it's more critical to point out that we're not a CMBS lender.

And all the articles in the news that you've seen thus far is all related to CMBS. I don't think there's anything related to balance sheet lenders, us, or any of our competitors. Now, when we originated these loans, we're in the low 50% LTV range. We were north of a 140 debt service coverage.

So, we've got, you know, ample cushion there to absorb whatever. You know, we do see -- we've kind of come through in that space. I mean, don't get me wrong, we fully expect that there's going to be some problems, but quite frankly, we're just not seeing much right now, Chris. I mean, we're dealing with well-seasoned veteran operators and multigenerational who own many properties and can divert cash flow as necessary to deal with the ones that might be in trouble.

And we're just not seeing the demise of New York office anywhere near what people have predicted. I mean, anywhere near.

Chris McGratty -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

OK. Thanks for that. Is that the portfolio that the number one internally that you guys are stress testing, or is there something else that might drive the kind of a reserve narrative over the next couple of quarters?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

I mean, it's certainly one of the areas. I mean, we've been focused on retail for a long time, you know, really from Amazon, you know, in fact, well before the pandemic hit. You know, again, our retail is really in the outer boroughs, more strip centers that, you know, we feel pretty comfortable with, and we're seeing that behave quite well. Also -- I mean, we're also focused on the multifamily sector where we have rent stabilized and predominantly buildings that are they're mostly rent-stabilized where it's really tough for them to improve the cash flows there.

That's another area that we're looking at. But, you know, in all three of those areas, we're really just not seeing much weakness, if any at all, at this point.

Chris McGratty -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

And can you remind me the size of the retail book here?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

The retail book is about 6 billion.

Chris McGratty -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

OK. Thanks. And just I guess the last question, just trying to square up all the outlook for margin and balance sheet. Would you -- is it fair to assume that the trajectory of net interest income probably -- is obviously down first half of the year but stable? Is the stabilization in the back half kind of the goal? Or just kind of trying to figure out the trough in net interest income.

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, 100% accurate, on a near term, in the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, stable to potentially up, depending upon what the Fed does.

Chris McGratty -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Matthew Breese with Stephens, Inc.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Good morning.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

I wanted to go back, Stephen, to your NIM commentary. You mentioned in the first quarter you expected NIM to be down 10 basis points but expansion by year-end. Can you just give us some sense for NIM performance in the middle of the year? Are we expecting down 10 bps in the first quarter stabilizing and then bouncing back, or is there additional downside in the second and third quarters?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

I mean, it is difficult to say, given we don't know what the Fed does. I mean, we run various different scenarios in their -- there likely will be pressure in the first half given borrowings as far as -- pretty certain on where we're going to be at for the first quarter. But then, depending upon where deposit flows come, where borrowings come, that really makes it challenging, just going it more beyond one quarter at this point. But we do see stabilization to NIM expansion in the second half with borrowings rolling down.

It's just very difficult to project down one quarter at this point.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

OK. And then, on the expense ramp that falls into these -- you know, to the other category, it's been up significantly the last two quarters. I'm assuming that's related to some of the client costs. Can you give me some examples of what the largest drivers contributing to, you know, pretty close to like a $20 million to $25 million quarterly increase?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sure. There's two things. First, it's just general activity levels are up, which we have expenses that are activity based with some of our vendors, in addition to the fact that we have ECRs or earnings credits. That's the other component to the driver there.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Could you clarify those earning credits?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

So, credits that clients get based upon balances and activity that they have with us. They might view -- might be -- it's like a rewards program, if you will.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. OK. And then, my last one is just, you know, love your thoughts on the crypto regulatory front and implications to you, particularly on the back of the interagency guidance earlier this month. You know, I'm curious, in the wake of FTX, if there's been any reassessment on the institutional client book or the BSA/AML KYC process front to make sure that there aren't other instances of fraudulent activity.

What changes, actions have you taken? And what kind of comfort can you give us on the quality of the remaining client book?

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I'll say this. With the FTX, it wasn't a matter of BSA/AML. Everyone thought that he was legitimate and he ended up being very Madoff-like. So, I don't think anyone could say that they knew that and we catch it.

Well, what we're talking about regulation is we just want to know which way to go because we have Signet and we try to make enhancements on it. And some were OK by the regulators and some were not. It puts us in a difficult position as to what we do next, and not knowing, regulation-wise, what's going to happen, puts us really behind everyone else that is in the crypto world. I will tell you this.

We've had a number of discussions with the regulators, and they seem to be waiting for other regulators. So, I don't know what the Fed is waiting for -- for the FDIC. The FDIC was ready for the OCC. But I think they have to get together, meet with Congress because Congress is going to put some -- before the end of the year, Congress is going to put some bills for us to get some laws, put on the books for regulation.

And they were not things that we thought were good for us or good for the industry. So, we need to get them on the same-level field and give us some guidance. There is no -- I think what happens is, when the regulations come out, that that will eliminate a number of players. I don't know if that matters, but I would say a number of players couldn't live up to the regulation, whether it's capital related or just doing AML/BSA.

But again, FTX is not BSA/AML. It was a Bernie Madoff-like situation that no one really thought that Sam was a bad asset.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Understood. That's all I had. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Mark Fitzgibbon with Piper Sandler.

Mark Fitzgibbon -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Anybody can hear [Inaudible]

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, we can hear you now.

Mark Fitzgibbon -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. Sorry. I guess, just following up on Joe's comments, how likely do you think it is that Signature gets sort of ensnared in any kind of congressional hearings on crypto?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

It's pretty hard to predict, really. I mean, look, you know, we're a highly regulated banking institution, and we follow strict BSA, KYC, AML policies and procedures. You know, in this space, in particular, we have had to do diligence monitoring. We're really not aware of any concerns or issues that we have at this time.

And we haven't been involved in any litigation -- any meaningful litigation to date. So.

Mark Fitzgibbon -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. And then --

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Of course, for us, we're not -- you know, we had announced that we're integrating FTX, but we were not integrated yet with FTX. So, we didn't have client-related transactions of FTX happening on our platform. Yeah, so, that's certainly good.

Mark Fitzgibbon -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK. And, Eric, could you share with us the number of digital deposit clients that you have today and maybe what the actual transaction volume was in the fourth quarter?

Eric Howell -- Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. Currently, we have 1,410 active clients, and our transfer lines are 275.5 billion.

Mark Fitzgibbon -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

OK, great. And then, last question then, Steve, you might have mentioned this, but what was the spot deposit rates today?

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Two hundred ten basis points rates.

Mark Fitzgibbon -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Thank you.

Steve Wyremski -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Joe DePaolo -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our allotted time in today's conference call. If you'd like to listen to a replay of today's conference, please dial (800) 934-4245. A webcast archive of this call can also be found at www.signatureny.com. Please disconnect your lines at this time.

And have a wonderful day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.