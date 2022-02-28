Signature Bank (SBNY) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Signature Bank (SBNY) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SBNY broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

SBNY could be on the verge of another rally after moving 16.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SBNY's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 16 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting SBNY on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.