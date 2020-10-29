Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Signature Bank (SBNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SBNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.6, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBNY was $77.6, representing a -47.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.64 and a 12.5% increase over the 52 week low of $68.98.

SBNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SBNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.49. Zacks Investment Research reports SBNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.24%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBNY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBNY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an decrease of -16.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SBNY at 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.