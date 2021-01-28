Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Signature Bank (SBNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SBNY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBNY was $159.35, representing a -4.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.72 and a 131.01% increase over the 52 week low of $68.98.

SBNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SBNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SBNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.44%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBNY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBNY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 43.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SBNY at 4.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.