Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Signature Bank (SBNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that SBNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $252.78, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBNY was $252.78, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $256.60 and a 253.81% increase over the 52 week low of $71.45.

SBNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SBNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.33. Zacks Investment Research reports SBNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.43%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBNY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBNY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Global X Funds (BOSS)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 37.92% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of SBNY at 2.8%.

