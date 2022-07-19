Signature Bank Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Signature Bank (SBNY) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $330.07 million, or $5.26 per share. This compares with $205.36 million, or $3.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Signature Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $330.07 Mln. vs. $205.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.26 vs. $3.57 last year.

