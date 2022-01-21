Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Just Reported Annual Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.9% to US$340 in the week after its latest yearly results. Signature Bank reported US$2.0b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.03 beat expectations, being 2.6% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:SBNY Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Signature Bank's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.71b in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 39% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 37% to US$19.40. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$17.60 in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Signature Bank's future following the latest results, with a decent improvement in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.1% to US$417per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Signature Bank analyst has a price target of US$508 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$276. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Signature Bank's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 39% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Signature Bank to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Signature Bank following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Signature Bank going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Signature Bank , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

