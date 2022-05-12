Signature Bank Decline Continues

(RTTNews) - Signature Bank (SBNY) shares are down more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a decline since May 4. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $186.88, down 4 percent from the previous close of $194.50 on a volume of 1,436,890. The shares have traded in a range of $179.05-$374.76 on average volume of 905,083 for the last 52 week period.

