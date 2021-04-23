Signature Bank: Eric Howell To Assume COO Role; Names Stephen Wyremski CFO

(RTTNews) - Signature Bank (SBNY) said Mark Sigona, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will retire, effective June 30, 2021. Eric Howell, Senior Executive Vice President-Corporate and Business Development since 2013, will assume the COO role.

The company also announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Vito Susca will move into the newly created post of EVP and Chief Administrative Officer. Stephen Wyremski, Senior Vice President and Controller since joining the Bank in 2015, will be promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30, 2021.

Peter Quinlan, Executive Vice President and Treasurer, will also retire, effective June 30, 2021. Kevin Hickey, Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for the past five years, will return to the Treasury Department as Senior Vice President-Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer.

Keisha Hutchinson has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, effective June 1, 2021, joining Signature Bank from KPMG. Hutchinson will oversee the Bank's risk management, compliance and information security programs.

