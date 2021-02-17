Oil
Signature Aviation to sell engine repairs business for $230 million

Signature Aviation said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its engine repairs business to StandardAero for $230 million, as the jet services company seeks a leaner business and focuses on cash-generative operations.

The London-listed company, which this month backed a buyout offer from Gatwick owner GIP, Blackstone BX.N and Bill Gates' investment vehicle, said net proceeds of about $140 million from the sale will partly be used to cut its debt.

