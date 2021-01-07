Oil
Signature Aviation gets takeover approach from U.S.-based Carlyle

Jan 7 (Reuters) - London-based Signature Aviation SIGSI.L said on Thursday it has received a takeover approach from U.S. group Carlyle Investment Management CG.O, although no proposal has been tabled.

Carlyle's interest comes as the company is in talks with Blackstone BX.N about a $5.17-per-share buyout proposal.

It had rebuffed what it called an "indicative proposal" from Global Infrastructure Partners on Dec. 17.

