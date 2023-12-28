News & Insights

Signa's Prime Selection files for self-administrated restructuring

December 28, 2023 — 04:41 am EST

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Signa Prime Selection, a key division of the troubled Signa property company, filed for self-administrated restructuring in a Vienna court on Thursday, Signa said.

A second important division, Signa Development Selection, will file on Friday, Signa said.

