Signa's Prime Selection files for self-administrated restructuring

FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Signa Prime Selection, a key division of the troubled Signa property company, filed for self-administrated restructuring in a Vienna court on Thursday, Signa said.

A second important division, Signa Development Selection, will file on Friday, Signa said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

