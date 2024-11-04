Signal Gold Sells Tilt Cove Project to FireFly Metals

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Signal Gold has announced the sale of its Tilt Cove Project to FireFly Metals for a total compensation of $4 million, comprising cash and shares. This strategic move allows Signal Gold to focus on advancing its Goldboro Project while providing its shareholders with potential upside through an interest in FireFly. The transaction is expected to close by mid-November 2024.

