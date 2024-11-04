News & Insights

Stocks

Signal Gold Sells Tilt Cove Project to FireFly Metals

November 04, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Signal Gold has announced the sale of its Tilt Cove Project to FireFly Metals for a total compensation of $4 million, comprising cash and shares. This strategic move allows Signal Gold to focus on advancing its Goldboro Project while providing its shareholders with potential upside through an interest in FireFly. The transaction is expected to close by mid-November 2024.

For further insights into TSE:SGNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.