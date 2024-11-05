Signal Gold Sells Tilt Cove Project to FireFly

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Signal Gold Inc. has successfully sold its Tilt Cove Gold Project to FireFly Metals Ltd. for $570,000 in cash and shares worth approximately $2.5 million. This strategic move is expected to create significant value for shareholders as FireFly combines Tilt Cove with its Green Bay Copper-Gold Project.

