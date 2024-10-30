News & Insights

Signal Gold Reports Promising Drill Results at Goldboro

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Signal Gold has announced promising final drill results from the western extension of its Goldboro Deposit in Nova Scotia, revealing high-grade gold mineralization that could expand their open-pit resources. The results demonstrate continuity in gold mineralization across a 450-metre strike length, bolstering prospects for resource growth in the region.

