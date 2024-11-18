Signal Gold Prepares for Merger with NexGold

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Signal Gold Inc. has sent out proxy materials for its upcoming special shareholder meeting on December 6, 2024, to discuss a merger with NexGold Mining Inc. and a private placement of shares. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically due to a Canada Post strike, ensuring their votes are counted before the December 4 deadline.

