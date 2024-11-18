News & Insights

Stocks

Signal Gold Prepares for Merger with NexGold

November 18, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Signal Gold Inc. has sent out proxy materials for its upcoming special shareholder meeting on December 6, 2024, to discuss a merger with NexGold Mining Inc. and a private placement of shares. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically due to a Canada Post strike, ensuring their votes are counted before the December 4 deadline.

For further insights into TSE:SGNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.