Signal Gold and NexGold Secure $18.5M Financing

Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) has released an update.

Signal Gold and NexGold have completed an upsized concurrent financing, raising $18.5 million to advance their gold projects in Ontario and Nova Scotia. This strategic move aims to strengthen their position as a near-term gold developer, with proceeds from the financing directed towards exploration, debt retirement, and corporate needs.

