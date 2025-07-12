Signal Advisors Loads Up on 29,843 AAPL Shares

Key Points Signal Advisors added 29,843 Apple shares, increasing its position by approximately $6.04 million.

The trade represented 0.47% of 13-F reportable AUM as of June 30.

Post-trade holdings now total 68,821 shares valued at $14.12 million.

Apple stocks accounts for 1.1% of the fund’s disclosed equity portfolio.

Signal Advisors Wealth, LLC reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its position in Apple(NASDAQ:AAPL) increased by 29,843 shares, according to its July 9, 2025, SEC filing. The transaction was valued at $6.04 million, bringing the firm’s total Apple stake to 68,821 shares, worth $14.12 million as of July 10, 2025.

What else to know

The fund increased its Apple position, which now comprises 1.1% of its $1.28 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets as of Q2 2025. The top five holdings after the filing:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG): $92,828,164 (7.3% of AUM). SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): $81,307,228 (6.4% of AUM). Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (ACIO): $62.68 million (4.9% of AUM). Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD): $58,701,906 (4.6% of AUM). Vanguard Tax Managed Fund FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA): $54.47 million (4.3% of AUM).

Other things to know about Apple:

Apple stock closed at $211.16 on July 11, 2025, down 7.1% over the past year as of July 11, 2025, and trailing the comparable performance of S&P 500 by 19.2 percentage points.

by 19.2 percentage points. Apple's trailing 12-month revenue as of April 30, 2025, was $400.4 billion, and its trailing 12-month net income was $97.3 billion.

Apple's forward price/earnings ratio is 29.45; its dividend yield is 0.48%.

Shares remain 18.5% below their 52-week high as of July 11, 2025.

Company snapshot

Apple offers smartphones (iPhone), personal computers (Mac), tablets (iPad), wearables (Apple Watch, AirPods), accessories, and a suite of digital services including App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay.

It generates revenue through hardware sales, digital content and subscription services, and licensing intellectual property; leverages a vertically integrated ecosystem to drive recurring service revenue.

It serves global consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, educational institutions, enterprises, and government organizations.

Apple is a global technology leader with a diversified product and services portfolio, serving over 160,000 employees worldwide. The company’s integrated ecosystem and focus on premium user experience underpin its strong brand loyalty and recurring revenue streams. Strategic investments in innovation and services reinforce Apple’s competitive position in consumer electronics and digital platforms.

Foolish take

Given that Apple's weighting in the S&P 500 is slightly more than 5.6%, Signal Advisors' Apple position (which accounts for only 1.1% of assets under management) is arguably not a decisive overall vote of confidence in the stock. It may come down to a simple matter of buying more stock to increase its minimum position in the company due to a decline in the stock price in 2025.

If so, it appears to be a smart move. Apple's stock has fallen out of favor in 2025 due to a perception that it's behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race compared to other technology giants, such as Alphabet and Microsoft. In addition, there are concerns that Apple's focus on on-device AI processing (Apple Intelligence) could reduce its computational power.

That said, while Apple is focusing on on-device processing, it's also taking a hybrid approach that allows users to switch requests to its private cloud compute or alternative AI providers. The approach makes sense because Apple's growth story relies on maximizing growth in its higher-profit-margin services offerings (currently growing at a double-digit rate), which are part of its ecosystem created when customers buy one of its devices.

As such, the share price decline appears to be a good buying opportunity in the stock of a company with a long-term growth potential.

Glossary

13-F filing: A quarterly report that institutional investment managers file with the SEC to disclose their equity holdings.

A quarterly report that institutional investment managers file with the SEC to disclose their equity holdings. Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments that a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients.

The total market value of investments that a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients. Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as stocks listed in a 13-F filing.

Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as stocks listed in a 13-F filing. Equity portfolio: The collection of stock holdings managed by a fund or investment manager.

The collection of stock holdings managed by a fund or investment manager. Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund. Forward price/earnings ratio: A valuation metric comparing a company's current share price to its projected future earnings per share.

A valuation metric comparing a company's current share price to its projected future earnings per share. Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends relative to its share price.

A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends relative to its share price. Vertically integrated ecosystem: A business model where a company controls multiple stages of its product or service supply chain.

A business model where a company controls multiple stages of its product or service supply chain. Trailing: Refers to a performance measure calculated over a past period, such as the last year.

Refers to a performance measure calculated over a past period, such as the last year. 52-week high: The highest price at which a stock traded during the previous 52 weeks.

The highest price at which a stock traded during the previous 52 weeks. Digital services: Online offerings such as streaming, cloud storage, or payment platforms provided by a company.

Online offerings such as streaming, cloud storage, or payment platforms provided by a company. Subscription services: Revenue streams generated from customers paying recurring fees for ongoing access to products or services.



