QQQM

Signal Advisors Loads Up on 25,696 QQQM Shares in Q2 2025

July 23, 2025 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by Anders Bylund for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Increased QQQM holdings by 25,696 shares in the second quarter.

  • The trade accounted for 0.41% of the firm's reportable 13F assets under management as of the end of the period.

  • Post-trade stake: 119,618 shares valued at $27,165,331 as of June 30, 2025

  • This purchase left QQQM at 2.12% of the firm's AUM as of June 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a July 10, 2025, 13F filing with the SEC, Signal Advisors Wealth increased its position in Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) by 25,696 shares between March 31 and June 30, 2025. The purchase increased the firm’s QQQM holding to 119,618 shares as of June 30, 2025. These shares were worth $27.35 million as of July 10, 2025. The ETF accounted for 2.12% of the firm’s $1.28 billion 13F portfolio as of the end of Q2 2025.

What else to know

Signal Advisors Wealth's top five holdings as of June 30, 2025:

  • SPLG: $92,828,164 (7.3% of AUM).
  • SPY: $81,307,228 (6.4% of AUM).
  • ACIO: $62,675,176 (4.9% of AUM).
  • QYLD: $58,701,906 (4.6% of AUM).
  • VEA: $54,466,260 (4.3% of AUM).

QQQM closed at $228.63 on July 10, 2025, up 11.61% year over year, but underperforming the S&P 500 by 1 percentage point. Its dividend yield stands at 0.54%; forward P/E ratio is 32.47 (as reported).

The fund trades less than 0.5% below its 52-week high.

Fund overview

MetricValue
Current price (as of July 10)$228.63
Assets under management$55.25 billion
Dividend yield0.54%
One-year price change11.61%

Fund snapshot

  • Offers an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index, investing in 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.
  • Closely mirrors the performance of the underlying index.
  • Targets investors seeking diversified exposure to large-cap growth equities, particularly in the technology and consumer sectors.

Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF offers investors efficient access to a basket of leading nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq. The fund’s strategy is to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Foolish take

The ETF is a slightly different version of the well-known Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ). The two funds track the same Nasdaq-100 market index, both are managed by Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), and their performance typically will be nearly identical.

One difference is that the QQQM comes with a 0.15% annual expense ratio, just below the 0.20% fees for the QQQ fund. In most other respects, these funds are functionally identical ways to invest in the same idea -- that the Nasdaq-100 index should deliver superior returns.

But they are still slightly different. The QQQ is seen as a better tool for short-term trading, thanks to its unmatched liquidity and much longer operating history. QQQM investors enjoy a lower expense ratio and a more tax-efficient fund structure. Therefore, it is a little bit more suitable for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

Since Signal Advisors is growing its QQQM portfolio in 2025, the firm is betting on continued strength in the volatile tech sector. It's also a rather large increase, boosting Signal's QQQM exposure by 27% in a 3-month reporting period. I'm not sharing that optimistic view amid the unpredictable macroeconomic conditions of July 2025, but time will tell who's right.

Glossary

ETF (exchange-traded fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Nasdaq-100 Index: A stock market index tracking 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

13F filing: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their holdings of certain securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial institution or fund.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Forward P/E ratio: A valuation metric comparing a company's current price to its forecasted earnings per share over the next year.

Net buyer: An investor or fund that has purchased more of a security than it has sold during a specific period.

52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.

Index constituents: The individual companies or securities that make up a market index.

Replicate (in fund management): To match or closely track the performance of a specific index or benchmark.

Reportable 13F assets: Securities that institutional managers must disclose in their 13F filings, typically U.S.-listed equities and certain other instruments.

Anders Bylund has positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds - Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
