Signal Advisors Buys $3.1 Million in JPMorgan Stock Ahead of Big Bank's Third-Quarter Earnings

Key Points

Signal Advisors increased its JPM position by 10,476 shares worth an estimated $3.1 million in the third quarter.

Post-transaction, Signal reported holding 41,470 JPM shares, valued at $13.1 million.

The position now comprises 1.2% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On Thursday, Signal Advisors Wealth disclosed a purchase of 10,476 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for an estimated $3.1 million in the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released Thursday, Signal Advisors Wealth increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,476 shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was about $3.1 million, bringing the fund’s total position to 41,470 shares at quarter-end.

What Else to Know

This was a buy, bringing the position to 1.2% of Signal Advisors Wealth's reportable assets under management as of September 30.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPLG: $60.1 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:ACIO: $46.1 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VEA: $38.2 million (3.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BKAG: $28 million (2.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $27.2 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of Friday morning, JPM shares were priced at $308.31, up nearly 45% over the past year and far outperforming the S&P 500's 17% gain.

Company Overview

Metric Value Net Income (TTM) $55.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $175.1 billion Price (as of Friday morning) $308.31

Company Snapshot

JPMorgan Chase offers a broad portfolio of financial products and services, including consumer banking, investment banking, commercial banking, asset management, and wealth management solutions.

The bank serves a diverse client base ranging from individual consumers and small businesses to large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities worldwide.

It operates in over 100 countries, leveraging its global scale and resources to support clients across major financial markets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the world's largest and most diversified financial institutions, with a significant presence across consumer, corporate, and investment banking. The company leverages its scale, broad product suite, and global reach to serve a wide spectrum of clients. Its integrated business model supports its strong competitive position in the financial services sector.

Foolish Take

Signal Advisors Wealth’s $3.1 million purchase of JPMorgan Chase adds more exposure to a banking giant that continues to post standout results—and reports earnings again this Tuesday. The Indiana-based firm lifted its total JPM stake to 41,470 shares, making the stock roughly 1.2% of its portfolio. The move follows a strong run-up: JPM shares have surged 45% over the past year, trading near all-time highs after a streak of record profits.



In its second-quarter report, JPMorgan Chase earned $15 billion, or $5.24 per share, on $45.7 billion in managed revenue. CEO Jamie Dimon said the firm remains “well-capitalized and highly liquid,” with $1.5 trillion in cash and marketable securities and a 15% CET1 ratio. Dimon also flagged tailwinds from potential tax reform and deregulation, tempered by geopolitical and fiscal risks. He reiterated the bank’s long-term growth strategy across wealth management, cards, and payments.



Investors will be watching Tuesday’s call for updates on deposit margins, loan growth, and investment-banking pipelines, as well as any comments on stablecoin adoption or regulatory easing—both topics Dimon discussed at length last quarter.



For Signal Advisors, the timing could prove savvy. With JPMorgan’s strong capital returns, rising dividend (up 20% this year), and share buybacks totaling $7 billion in the second quarter, the stock continues to offer both income and upside as the nation’s largest bank extends its lead in profitability and market share.



Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets that an investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC under Form 13F regulations.

Stake: The amount of ownership or interest an investor holds in a particular company or asset.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies for financial reporting and performance measurement.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or better performance than a benchmark or comparable group.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often containing financial or ownership information.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Integrated Business Model: A strategy where a company combines multiple related services or operations to create efficiencies and competitive advantages.

Institutional Investors: Organizations such as banks, pension funds, or asset managers that invest large sums of money on behalf of others.

Transaction Value: The total dollar amount involved in buying or selling a security or asset.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Nvidia, and Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds - Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.