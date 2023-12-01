News & Insights

Signa units appoint restructuring expert to their boards

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

December 01, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Written by Francois Murphy. for Reuters ->

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Two units of Austrian property group Signa Holding, which filed for insolvency this week, have appointed a restructuring expert to join their boards, Signa said in a statement on Friday.

"At today's extraordinary Supervisory Board meetings of Signa Prime Selection AG and Signa Development Selection AG, the proven restructuring expert Dr. Erhard F. Grossnigg was appointed as an additional member of the Management Board of both companies," Signa said.

The company also said he would "implement the next reorganisation and restructuring steps" for both units.

